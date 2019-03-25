Home Cities Delhi

Body of 33-year-old DMRC employee found in the basement of Metro Bhawan in Delhi

The deceased identified as Mahesh Prajapati, hailed from Varanasi and was residing in Govindpuri area of the national capital.

Published: 25th March 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of a 33-year-old DMRC employee was found in the basement of the Metro Bhawan, police said on Monday.

Prajapati worked as a maintenance fitter in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

According to a CCTV footage, Prajapati was last seen on March 22 moving towards the stairs on the seventh floor of Metro Bhawan.

"A missing person report was filed in Barakhamba Road police station on the next day," Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

The body of Prajapati was discovered in the basement of the Metro Bhavan on Monday by a security guard.

Prajapati allegedly committed suicide as he might have jumped from a substantial height, police said adding that no suicide not was found near the body.

"Proceedings under 174 CrPC have been initiated," Verma said.

Prajapati got married to Priya Verma on December 15 last year and both were having a matrimonial dispute ever since their marriage.

His wife left him exactly a month after they tied the knot.

Further probe is underway, the officer said.

 

