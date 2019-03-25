Delhi to be cloudy, scattered rains forecast

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Monday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Although the skies cleared, and it turned sunny but an Indian Meteorological Department official said: "The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rains expected in the later part of the day."

The maximum temperature for the day was expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 a.m. the humidity was recorded at 74 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded a notch above the season's average at 32.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 15.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.