Don’t vote for liars like BJP and Congress, says CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people not to vote for “liars” like the BJP and the Congress, saying they made “false promises” on granting full statehood for the national capital.

Underlining how West Bengal votes for TMC chief Mamta Banerjee and Tamil Nadu votes AIADMK, Kejriwal said the people of Delhi, too, should also vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former CIC head Wajahat Habibullah (2nd from left) at a book launch on Sunday | Naveen Kumar

“First step to support the full statehood in Delhi is by voting for us in the upcoming elections. We will fight for full statehood and get it within two years,” he said at a public rally in Malviya Nagar on Sunday.

“I have planned it all on how to give employment, good education and houses to the people of Delhi. I am an educated man having a real degree not a fake one,” the chief minister said amid cheers from the public.

“Do not vote for liars like the BJP and the Congress who made false promises on granting full statehood to the national capital,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said people voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi five years ago following which he said he became a “56-inch chest man”, and four years back when people voted for the AAP, “we worked for them and made every person’s chest in Delhi 59 inches”. Accusing the Centre of creating “hurdles” in the way of Delhi’s development, the chief minister claimed he faced “several obstructions” at various stages to get clearances from the central government.With agency inputs

Hitting out at the Centre Addressing another rally at Trilokpuri, the Delhi CM claimed people of Delhi pay H1.5 lakh crore Income Tax and receive only H325 crore from the Centre. “Why should we pay so much and get so less in return?” the CM said