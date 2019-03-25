Home Cities Delhi

Excise department asks liquor stores to strictly follow business hours

In its circular, the department asked these establishments that all the sale of liquor will be done only through scanner.

Published: 25th March 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Fake Liquor Complaints

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Excise Department has warned liquor shops against selling booze on the basis of “coupon or token” as a preemptive measure to check distribution of alcohol to influence voters ahead of the polls in Delhi.An official said the department has issued a circular ordering liquor outlets to strictly follow opening and closing time. Delhi, which has seven parliamentary seats, will go to polls on May 12. 

In its circular, the department asked these establishments that all the sale of liquor will be done only through scanner. According to the official, any violation of the order will be viewed seriously and strict action taken against liquor shops as per the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010. “Liquor outlets have also been asked to maintain up to date brand-wise stock register. Also, no sale will be done on the basis of coupon or token,” he said.

The circular stated in view of the Lok Sabha polls, the licensee such as L-6 (liquor shops), L-7 (retail vend of Indian liquor in private sector), L-10 (retail vend of Indian liquor to holders of license shopping malls and shopping complex at airport).

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office had on March 19 said a total number of 257 FIRs were registered in the Excise Act and 263 persons were arrested in the Act. “Till date, two litre, 257 bottles, 33,385 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 223 bottles, 131 half, 64,908 quarters of country liquor and 412 bottles of beer were seized,” it had said in a statement.   With agency inputs

‘Follow norms’
An excise official said the department has issued a circular ordering liquor outlets to strictly follow opening and closing time. Delhi, which has seven parliamentary seats, will go to polls on May 12

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Excise Department Liquor store Liquor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp