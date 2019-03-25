Home Cities Delhi

Nine FIRs registered so far against AAP, 4 against BJP for defacement of public property: Delhi CEO

Ranbir Singh said over 28,000 people have also been booked under the provisions of CrpC and Delhi Police act for various violations since March 10 when the poll code came into force.

Published: 25th March 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as nine FIRs have been registered so far against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and four against the BJP for defacement of public property ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the city, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Monday.

He said over 28,000 people have also been booked under the provisions of CrpC and Delhi Police act for various violations since March 10 when the poll code came into force.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

More than 2 lakh banners and hoarding have been removed by the authorities, he said adding 51 FIRs and Daily Dairy (DD) entries have been filed for violation of model code of conduct.

"Nine FIRs have been registered against the AAP under the Defacement of Public Property Act.

Besides, four FIRs have been filed against the Bharitya Janata Party under the same Act, one has registered against the Congress and one has been registered against others," Singh told reporters.

Majority of these cases have been registered in the northeast, New Delhi and west districts of Delhi Police, the CEO said.

The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 12.

He said 425 FIRs have been registered so far under the Excise Act and 424 persons have been registered for violation of the Excise Act.

Over 1.68 lakh quarters of illicit liquor has also been seized, he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP FIR defacement of public property

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp