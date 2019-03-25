Home Cities Delhi

NITI Aayog’s FinTech Conclave today

The NITI Aayog will organise the FinTech Conclave 2019 on financial technologies in the city on Monday. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog will organise the FinTech Conclave 2019 on financial technologies in the city on Monday. A NITI Aayog statement on Sunday said that the conclave, to be inaugurated by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, will be attended by senior government and RBI officials, as well as more than 300 representatives from the leading financial institutions “The objective is to shape India’s continued ascendancy in fintech, build the narrative for future strategy and policy efforts, and to deliberate steps for comprehensive financial inclusion,” it said. 

“The Conclave will be featuring representatives from across the financial space - central ministries, regulators, bankers, startups, service providers and entrepreneurs.“The conclave will host more than 300 representatives from the leading financial institutions, including HDFC Bank, IndusInd, ICICI Bank, SBI Card, Tata Capital and fintechs like BankBazaar, PhonePe, Capital Float, Zerodha, PayTM, MobiKwik and PayU,” it added.Leading venture capital investors, state governments, micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and industry experts will also be present. With agency inputs

