The importance of crockery for culinary ecstasy! 

Sharmila Chand By

Express News Service

Do you know which is the hottest dish on the menu? You are right, crockery tops the list as one of the hottest dishes in the minds of the chefs. From artisanal, to embossed with logo, to age old heritage vessels, restaurants are splashing out in sourcing outstanding collection which is in perfect sync with their specific themes. “While planning the ingredients and combination of flavors are the key drivers of a successful dish, plating and planning of tableware comes a close second,” says Amit Bagga, Co-Founder at soon to be launched Daryaganj restaurant in Aerocity.

“We are using customised porcelain plates that are sturdy and finished well. Also customised brass platters and bowls with old world charm to serve our two iconic dishes, butter chicken and dal makhani.” Likewise, Ajit Singh and Arpan Gupta, co founders of Anglow restaurant in Khan market were very particular in sourcing the crockery that compliments the cuisine and décor theme.

They explain, “Just like the living room of British Raj, we have opted for white ceramic plates with our logo, embedded on each piece, a design form that is symbolic of the kitchens of the bygone British era, remnants of which could still be found in places like the Gymkhana and Yacht Club Our logo with its Imperial feel keeps things minimalistic and allows the dishes to stand out and make the desired impact.”

“The style, colour, design, and size of the plates adds to the decor and theme of the place, as well as enhances the entire experience of enjoying a particular cuisine,” says Chef Sagar Bajaj, Plum by Bentchair. “Therefore, we are very particular about selecting the right collection which matches our décor and dishes. As per our quirky and colorful décor concept, we showcase as many collections as we can on each table and our Bird Range has been hugely popular.” Chef Ashish Singh likes to consider serving vessels and plates as per the dishes being served. The writer is a noted food writer and author.