18,000 flats up for grabs in Delhi Development Authority scheme

The DDA formally launched its DDA Housing Scheme 2019 on Monday, putting over 18,000 apartments up for grabs across segments.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 offers prospective applicants an entire range of options for their apartments, with units available across segments. | Bloomberg

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 offers prospective applicants an entire range of options for their apartments, with units available across segments. (File Photo| Bloomberg)

By Express News Service

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) formally launched its DDA Housing Scheme 2019 on Monday, putting over 18,000 apartments up for grabs across segments. However, with the entire application process going completely online for the first time, the DDA portal crashed for a while in the morning by the sheer volume of visitors.

The Housing Scheme 2019 offers prospective applicants an entire range of options. The price of a three-bedroom (high income group-HIG) apartment ranges between Rs 1.4 and Rs 1.7 crore, while two-bedroom flats (middle income group-MIG) are available between Rs 66 lakh and Rs 1.4 crore. A one-bedroom flat (low income group-LIG) will be priced between Rs 22.5 and Rs 56.3 lakh and flats in the economically weaker section category will be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, approximately.

The 18,000 plus flats on offer are located in the Vasant Kunj and Narela regions. According to officials, the flats on offer comprise around 336 three-BHK flats and 152 2-BHK flats under the HIG category and 555 two-BHK flats in the MIG category, with the remaining split between the LIG (8,383 flats) and the EWS (7,496 flats) categories.

With the scheme open for all Indian citizens above 18 years of age, applications will be accepted until May 10. According to the scheme’s eligibility criteria, immediate family members of the applicant (including husband, wife, and unmarried kids) shouldn’t own a residential plot or flat with carpet area exceeding 67 square meters in the urban areas of Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment. The DDA has also specified that those applying under the EWS category shouldn’t have income exceeding Rs 3 lakh per annum.

DDA website crashes

Prospective applicants who wished to apply on the first day ran into issues though, with the website crashing for a while in the morning as over three lakh visitors converged on it.The DDA has empaneled 13 banks for the scheme and the application process has to be done through the websites of these banks.

“I had to spend almost an hour to download the page. The link, initially, was not working. Even the link for banks was not functioning,” said Pranab Dutta, an MNC executive in south Delhi who tried to apply.
A senior DDA official, however, said that appropriate arrangements were made for a smooth launch and that they would look into complaints.

“Hopefully, there should not be such complaints Tuesday onwards. The system will be strengthened. The scheme is open till May 10, so there is enough time for applying,” the official said.

Flats span segments

  • Price of a three-bedroom high income group apartment ranges between H1.4 and H1.7 crore

  • Two-bedroom middle income group flats are available between G66 lakh & G1.4 crore

  • One-bedroom low income group flat will be priced between H22.5 and H56.3 lakh

  • Flats for the economically weaker section will be priced between G10 lakh and G19 lakh

  • EWS applicants shouldn’t have income exceeding J3 lakh per year

