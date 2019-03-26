AAP moves Supreme Court for bigger bench  to decide on control of services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking the constitution of larger bench to decide the issue of who controls services in Delhi.

The party urged for an urgent hearing through its standing counsel Rahul Mehra before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who said that it will look into the request.

Over the past few months, AAP’s demand for full statehood has grown exponentially with party leaders staging protests.

The demand grew stronger after the Supreme Court’s split-judgment on regulation of services in the national capital mothballed into a power tussle between the city government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The two-judge bench consisting of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AK Sikri had not agreed with the jurisdiction of the Centre and the Delhi government over transfer or appointments of bureaucrats in the capital.

The AAP has been claiming that the absence of complete power in Delhi is hampering the government from fulfilling its promises because of interference by the L-G.