Home Cities Delhi

AAP moves Supreme Court for bigger bench  to decide on control of services

Over the past few months, AAP’s demand for full statehood has grown exponentially with party leaders staging protests.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking the constitution of larger bench to decide the issue of who controls services in Delhi.

The party urged for an urgent hearing through its standing counsel Rahul Mehra before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who said that it will look into the request.

Over the past few months, AAP’s demand for full statehood has grown exponentially with party leaders staging protests.

The demand grew stronger after the Supreme Court’s split-judgment on regulation of services in the national capital mothballed into a power tussle between the city government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The two-judge bench consisting of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AK Sikri had not agreed with the jurisdiction of the Centre and the Delhi government over transfer or appointments of bureaucrats in the capital.

The AAP has been claiming that the absence of complete power in Delhi is hampering the government from fulfilling its promises because of interference by the L-G.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp