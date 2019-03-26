Home Cities Delhi

DU students from Haryana claim discrimination in renting houses to them

Several male students from the state, who are studying in Delhi University, alleged that they have been placed on a ‘blacklist’ by property dealers.

Delhi University

Delhi University. (File photo | PTI)

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There are a number of concerns for students looking for accommodation in Delhi University’s north campus. From the rocketing demand of college hostels, to increasing fees, high rents of PG accommodations and private residences, students often find themselves hard-pressed for a home. But for those from Haryana, it is much worse.

Several male students from the state, who are studying in Delhi University, alleged that they have been placed on a ‘blacklist’ by property dealers. In areas adjacent to the campus, such as Vijay Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar among others, students claimed to have often heard to the refrain: “there is no space at all”.

A property dealer this publication spoke to, said landlords were not willing to rent out properties to students from Haryana as there was a fear of encroachment. In “multiple incidents Haryana boys have occupied the flats,” he said.  

“Landlords have started to maintain distance with men from the region and we can’t really help it,” he explained.Ram Singh from Jhajjar, who has been studying in Delhi since 2012, said he was a victim of such alleged profiling. “You can’t deny that many people from UP and Bihar have been involved in similar incidents,” he said.

“During my graduation, I stayed in my college hostel. When I took admission in a masters course, it became impossible to find a PG or an apartment (on the periphery of campus),” he said, adding: “Landlords don’t directly deal with renters... they direct us to property dealers, who refuse to take the agreement forward the moment they get to know we are from Haryana.”

“Like others, we came with great marks to get admission in good colleges but are still not treated equally,” he stressed.However, Pawan Singh, a BSC student said the issue was not new.

“It has been happening for years. Either, you find someone to submit their ID or you offer to pay extra. It is frustrating. In Haryana, students come from everywhere and are treated equally but we face discrimination all the time,” he lamented adding, “It could perhaps be because of our language or past incidents.” A student from Bahadurgarh said it was “unfair” that he had to suffer because of what other people’s actions. “You say Haryana and they expect hooliganism.”

