‘People must care about Nature’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Landscape and floral artist Nidhi Bhatia is passionate about environment. She wants people to sit up and take notice of the damage mankind has done to the environment. And as expected, her works explore pre-existing images and familiar landscapes to highlight man’s increasing disassociation with nature and its impact on his psyche. She wants people to be mindful of the world around, and take care of the environment and not just live in the cocoons of their own.

“We are so busy in our lives that Nature and the environment are ignored and abused blatantly. I want people to stop, stare and appreciate the positivity of being in harmony with Nature,” she says. “My goal is to inspire those who see my work to look, feel and observe the world around us,” she adds.Born in Dehradun and brought up all over India (her dad worked with the armed forces), Nidhi dabbled in paintings during her childhood but didn’t think much of it as a career.

Nidhi Bhatia

After school, going by her parents’ wishes she did her graduation and then took a B.Ed degree and began teaching. Later, married to an Army officer, she constantly moved from one place to another, and all this while drawing and painting was the only constant while teaching happened intermittently.But it was only after her husband got transferred to Delhi in 2011, that she gave a serious thought to painting as career. An added advantage was the support of her husband and kids.

“Being in a multi-cultural cosmopolitan place like Delhi-NCR is a boon for artists as it gives us a big platform and a lot of opportunities to showcase our work,” she says, talking about the many galleries that exist here.

“Moreover, art fairs that are held in metro cities are a great platform for both artists and buyers across genres. These also help people to access art easily — many people do not visit art galleries for buying art,” she avers.

Nidhi began her journey as an artist with water colours and it still remains her favourite medium for spontaneous expression. “But I’m extremely fond of oils. There is something about the buttery texture, the smell of turps and the slow mindfulness of the medium which echoes my own thought processes,” says this resident of Gurugram.

Intriguingly, most of her works are in different shades of blue, yellow and grey. Ask her the reason, and she replies, “Every artist has his or her favourite colours. Mine are indigo, Kings blue, Indian yellow and grey.”