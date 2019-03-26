Unravelling the world of unseen and unheard

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

When former New York State Senator Roy M Goodman said, ‘Remember that happiness is a way of travel – not a destination,’ he was clearly not talking about the world’s most awe-inspiring extreme geographies and mysteriously formidable terrains such as the depths of Antarctica, wide wilderness of Tanzania or soaring high on a private jet world tour. In these escapes, the destination is most definitely the holy grail of exploratory desires, made possible by National Geographic Expeditions, recently launched in India.

These were introduced to support the National Geographic Society’s 131-year mission to inspire people to care about the planet. Through these offbeat travel sojourns, it fosters the spirit of wonderment and explorations that lead to unexpected finds. Guides from the National Geographic mission undertake these tours to ensure that travels are supplemented with authentic geographic knowledge. Proceeds from tours go for further global scientific research of every corner of this ever inspiring planet.

These span the globe on all seven continents and are designed to reflect travellers’ broad spectrum of interests, says Gary Knell, Chairman of National Geographic & Partners. “The itineraries designed under the program will help travellers immerse themselves in the heart of the places and cultures they visit. Moreover, our expeditions will be accompanied by a National Geographic expert- including photographers, explorers and writers- for an unrivalled travel experience. We are hopeful that with this proposition, we will be able to cater to people who believe in not just visiting a destination but truly exploring.”

He talks to us about their highlight tours for 2019. It includes one called Emblematic Antarctica, an 11-day cruise trip taking you close to Penguins, albatrosses, whales, seals, and an impressively large white landscape. There is also the jet-setting luxury tour wherein you traverse through UNESCO World Heritage sites. The Tanzania Photo Safari takes you stone throws away from lions, zebra, waterbuck, warthog, crocodile, flamingoes and more.

Every page you turn in this fascinating book of rare experiences, you see the unseen, unheard and unfathomed. Are you ready to embark on this journey?