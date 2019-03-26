Home Cities Delhi

Won't file police complaint against students who forcibly entered my house: JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar

A student from a Left student outfit rejected the allegation and said a group of students had gone to meet the vice chancellor, but they were allegedly manhandled by the security personnel.

Published: 26th March 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

JNU Vice Chancellor, Dr M Jagadesh Kumar (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after alleging that some students forcibly entered his house and confined his wife, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday that he had "forgiven" them and would not file a complaint with the police.

"While last night's violent behaviour by students in front my JNU residence is condemnable, neither me nor my wife will file a police complaint against the students. We have forgiven them. Wish them the best and hope they will reform and not repeat such acts in future," Kumar said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has denied Kumar's allegation. "The JNUSU categorically rejects the falsehood being spread by the VC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The JNUSU (on Monday) after waiting (at the VC's residence) returned to the protest venue where an indefinite hunger strike is taking place," it said.

A student from a Left student outfit rejected the allegation and said a group of students had gone to meet the vice chancellor, but they were allegedly manhandled by the security personnel.

Seven students are on a hunger strike on the campus in protest against the online system of entrance exam that will be implemented from this academic session. Police said the situation on the campus remained under control.

TAGS
Jagadesh Kumar JNU JNU row

