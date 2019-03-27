Home Cities Delhi

AAP names 15 star campaigners for Delhi 

Rai said these names would be submitted to the Election Commission for approval on Wednesday and they would come up with more names in the coming weeks.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come up with 15 names to be the party's star campaigners in Delhi, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

Rai said these names would be submitted to the Election Commission for approval on Wednesday and they would come up with more names in the coming weeks.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"A total of 40 star campaigners will be campaigning for the party in Delhi," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior party leaders Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and he are among those chosen by the party, Rai said.

The other names on the list include party members Bhagwant Mann, Sushil Gupta, N D Gupta, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Rakhi Birla, Jarnal Singh and Shahnaz Hindustani, he told reporters here.

The election to the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on May 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp