BJP prepares fresh list of 31 probable candidates for Delhi’s seven seats

Mohan Lal Gihara and Ravinder Inder Raj are fresh entrants along with Chandolia for northwest Delhi, which is a reserved seat.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (right) felicitates former cricketer Gautam Gambhir as he joins the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Friday. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is also seen | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP has prepared a fresh list of 31 probables for seven parliamentary constituencies featuring the names of former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir, former state unit chief Satish Upadhyay, and a former standing committee chairman of the unified MCD among others.

“Ten more names for different seats have been added to the previous list. The latest list will be forwarded to the parliamentary board, which will take a final call in a day or two,” said a state unit leader. 
The old panel of 21 names was sent to the central leadership on Friday after deliberation by the election committee headed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is Lok Sabha election in-charge of Delhi. 

Gambhir’s name did not figure in the previous list. According to state BJP leaders, he may be fielded from New Delhi. Following the addition, the candidature of Ravinder Gupta, general secretary, Delhi BJP and Upadhyay may be also considered for the constituency.

The development came after the Central leadership conveyed its displeasure noting that several leaders, who were on the selection panel, recommended their nominations.  “The central leadership wants more recommendations, as they feel that Delhi being a key unit should play a more proactive role,” a party functionary had said.

The list includes Meenakshi Lekhi and Gautam Gambhir for New Delhi, Udit Raj for North West, Parvesh Verma, Pawan Sharma and Kamaljeet Sehrawat for West Delhi, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari for North East Delhi,  and Maheish Girri (MP) in East Delhi.

