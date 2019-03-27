Home Cities Delhi

CCTVs at Delhi's liquor godowns to be monitored daily

The excise department in Delhi has ordered officials to monitor CCTV footage of liquor warehouses daily in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. 

Fake Liquor Complaints

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The excise department in Delhi has ordered officials to monitor CCTV footage of liquor warehouses daily in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, the excise department had warned liquor shops against selling alcohol on the basis of “coupon or tokens”. 

As many as 425 FIRs have been registered so far under the Excise Act and 424 people registered for violation of the Excise Act. Over 1.68 lakh quarters of illicit liquor has also been seized in the poll-bound city.

Eleven officers were told to monitor CCTV footage for at least 15 minutes on a daily basis. In its order, the department said that these designated officers had been directed to submit a certificate on daily basis.  The certificates should mention that CCTVs installed at bonded warehouses are working and no irregular activity regarding illicit storage or transportation of illicit liquor was noticed. 

In a recent circular, the excise department had asked liquor shops to conduct sales only through scanners.  It had said that any violation will be viewed seriously and strict action will be taken. 

