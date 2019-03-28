By Express News Service

Known for their luxurious hand-woven silk fabrics with designs rooted in Indian traditions, yet exuding universal appeal, RR Decor’s new collection of furnishing fabrics – Amaya –brings with it subdued luxury and a relaxed vibe. Amaya is a collection of wide-width sheers with a sophisticated muted palette with shades of whites, creams, soft greys to pastel hues such as thistle, dusk and mineral.

The supple natural quality of sheers combined with a soft infusion of light evoke a sense of simple luxury.

The sheer fabrics are created out of elegant linen and polyester mix that softly diffuse light and result in stylish decorative effects. Savour a slower pace of living with this collection that offers a subtle use of design and layers of texture, leading to a haven of calm.

Exuding a delicate femininity, ethereal sheers evoke a relaxed and organic feel. A decorative jacquard weave featuring a contemporary leaf pattern and a versatile, textural plain complete this refined collection.