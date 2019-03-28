Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates DRDO for anti-satellite missile test

Published: 28th March 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:57 AM

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the scientific community after India successfully demonstrated its anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a satellite.

“Congratulations once again to DRDO & entire scientific community in achieving yet another milestone by successfully testing ASAT technology,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.

India is the fourth country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability after the US, Russia and China. 

