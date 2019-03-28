Home Cities Delhi

I-T department attaches Lutyens zone house worth Rs 208 crore in benami case 

 Income Tax officials on Wednesday attached a bungalow worth `208 crore, belonging to a former Uttar Pradesh government engineer, in Delhi’s Lutyens zone.

Published: 28th March 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Slab

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Income Tax officials on Wednesday attached a bungalow worth Rs 208 crore, belonging to a former Uttar Pradesh government engineer, in Delhi’s Lutyens zone.An order for provisional attachment of the property was issued by the department under the anti-benami assets law.

The property on Prithviraj Road, worth Rs 208 crore, owned by Arun Kumar Mishra, former chief engineer of UPSIDC, has been attached by the I-T department under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act.

The department had filed a case against him under the anti-benami assets law. The property was purchased in 2007 in the name of Kolkata-based Ajanta Merchants Pvt Ltd for a declared consideration of `21.50 crore, I-T officials said.

The money trail revealed that funds for purchasing the property were introduced through 36 Kolkata-based shell entities, they added.

Mishra got control of the company by “appointing his brother and close associates as directors in the period when funds were infused as share premium” and controlled the asset in an alleged benami manner, they said. 

Mishra has also been booked by the CBI for alleged financial irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Corporation.With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp