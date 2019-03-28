JNU students call off hunger strike, vow to vote out PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of students on Wednesday ended their indefinite hunger strike against the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration after they signed a resolution along with professors from JNU and other institutions to vote out the “undemocratic” government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

JNUSU Joint Secretary Sarika told this newspaper that the strike was called off and the resolution was signed as the Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar “is not ready to meet us to listen to our issues”.

Initially, 11 students were on a hunger strike against the online mode of examinations, differential fees for courses and delinking of M Phil and PhD. Six students fell ill and had to be hospitalised. The five remaining members were joined by four more students from Saturday.

Nine of them called off their fast on Wednesday. In a statement the students’ union said that they along with JNU’s teachers’ association and professors from 20 universities had made a ‘Sabarmati Declaration’ in the convention held by JNUTA at the varsity’s Sabarmati T-Point.

“JNU 11 have resolutely sat on an indefinite hunger strike to save education and save universities against the JNU V-C’s latest move to destroy JNU’s model of socially accessible and affordable education,” the union said.

“The irresponsible and insensitivity of the V-C has been displayed across the country and beyond. University communities across the country and across the world have once again been witness to the Modi government’s appointed JNU V-C’s undemocratic functioning and his utter insensitivity,” the union added.

On Monday, Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar alleged that some students forcibly entered his house and confined his wife and had later said he had “forgiven” them and would not file a complaint with the police.