Lok Sabha elections: Research team quietly feeds Congress’ campaign in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From fact-checking to planning social media campaigns, or sourcing statistics to countering claims of political rivals, the research department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) serves as the backbone of the state leadership and its poll strategy.

The unit is working overtime these days ahead of the general elections, and collecting information which is being used in press conferences by the Delhi Congress leaders.

“We have already worked on a report card on local area development funds of all seven MPs. The department works on daily issues and is providing material for press conferences collected through research and RTI replies. It provides research material to all spokespersons and media panelists going for TV debates,” said Puja Bahri, newly appointed chairman of the research department.The department comprises five members — state coordinators. The section has also engaged young researchers.

Bahri, an English literature graduate from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, was inducted by the previous Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken around two years ago. She did a course in interior designing from Apeejay Institute, before training in painting and sculpture at Triveni Kala Sangam.

The department works in tandem with the state leadership, party spokesperson and the social media team.

Bahri said one of the significant tasks is fact-checking and counter false information being disseminated against the Congress.

“Besides, sourcing information and data through RTIs and government websites on various subjects, we bust fake news being spread by the BJP and the AAP. We crosscheck the facts. The study conducted by the department helps party candidates and workers to present correct facts before the media and the public. The research material is also passed on the social media team, which makes posters and set up a social media campaign,” Bahri said.

Each state coordinator in research department possesses expertise on different subjects.

Bahri, herself, is an environment, arts and culture specialist. “The party leaders ask us to provide them well-researched material on various issues. We work according to their requirement like we had prepared a dossier to improve the functioning of civic bodies last year as demanded by the then party president.”

To strengthen its presence on various digital platforms, the Delhi Congress has reorganized its social media team. It has appointed social media convenors in each parliamentary constituency, Assembly segment and municipal ward.

“Soon, we will launch a YouTube channel. We will also register our account on Instagram,” said Rahul Sharma, Congress’s state coordinator of social media.