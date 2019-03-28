Lok Sabha Elections: Vijay Goel reaches North campus for poll campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Vijay Goel interacted with youths and party workers during the Youth for Modi campaign in which he informed the participants of the various initiatives taken by the Centre for the young population.

Goel reached outside the Vishwavidyla Metro station where he held an impromptu session with the students and young party workers.

The Metro station was strategically chosen as hundreds of students from Delhi University’s North Campus arrive their daily.

“We connected with many youths from the campus and the neighbouring colonies. We informed them about the schemes launched by the Modi government for the youths, and advised them to take benefit from those schemes,” Goel later tweeted in Hindi.

The Youth for Modi campaign is being heavily promoted across social media platforms.

The BJP is banking heavily on the campaign to connect with the young and the first-time voters in the run-up to the general elections.

According to the Election Commission, nearly 1.5 crore first-time voters will exercise their franchise in the election.

Eyes on poll ticket?

Goyel, a Rajya Sabha MP, is a heavyweight in Delhi political circles. The former Delhi BJP head was Lok Sabha MP from Chandni Chowk and Delhi Sadar earlier