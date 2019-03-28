Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha Elections: Vijay Goel reaches North campus for poll campaign

The Metro station was strategically chosen as hundreds of students from Delhi University’s North Campus arrive their daily.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Vijay Goel interacts with people at Youth for Modi campaign. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Vijay Goel interacted with youths and party workers during the Youth for Modi campaign in which he informed the participants of the various initiatives taken by the Centre for the young population.

Goel reached outside the Vishwavidyla Metro station where he held an impromptu session with the students and young party workers.

The Metro station was strategically chosen as hundreds of students from Delhi University’s North Campus arrive their daily.

“We connected with many youths from the campus and the neighbouring colonies. We informed them about the schemes launched by the Modi government for the youths, and advised them to take benefit from those schemes,” Goel later tweeted in Hindi. 

The Youth for Modi campaign is being heavily promoted across social media platforms.

The BJP is banking heavily on the campaign to connect with the young and the first-time voters in the run-up to the general elections.

According to the Election Commission, nearly 1.5 crore first-time voters will exercise their franchise in the election.

Eyes on poll ticket? 

Goyel, a Rajya Sabha MP, is a heavyweight in Delhi political circles. The former Delhi BJP head was Lok Sabha MP from Chandni Chowk and Delhi Sadar earlier

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp