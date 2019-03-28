PM Modi to address two election rallies in Delhi 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address two big rallies in the national capital where the party is seeking to retain all the seven parliamentary constituencies under its belt.

Another BJP heavyweight, party president Amit Shah, will address a rally in Chandni Chowk as a part of the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, Delhi BJP general secretary Ravinder Gupta said.

The BJP’s state unit has already started preparations to take on its opponent heads on without waiting for an announcement of all seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Modi’s rallies will be among the series of public meetings by senior leaders and star campaigners which is being chalked by the state unit.

“We are planning to organise four rallies of the PM. As huge attendance is expected, five locations have been identified. We have forwarded a request for four meetings. We are hopeful, the Delhi unit will get at least two rallies,” Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said.

Polling in the national capital will take place on May 12.

Tiwari, the BJP MP from northeast Delhi, said Nirankari ground in Burari is the first choice given its capacity to accommodate three-four lakh people. The site is close proximity to six parliamentary constituencies except south Delhi, he said.

“Other locations identified for PM rallies are Shastri Park in east Delhi, where the PM spoke last general elections, Japani Park at Rohini, a ground at Dwarka, and another area is at Mehrauli in south Delhi,” said Tiwari.

Explaining the delay in announcement of candidates in Delhi, Tiwari said the BJP might announce candidates by April 5 as it is keeping a close eye on a possible Congress-AAP alliance.

“It is not the only reason for delay behind the announcement of Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi. But, we are monitoring the situation. If both parties forge a tie-up, it will help the BJP. We have ample time to finalise candidates. The process of shortlisting is going on. The candidates will get a month for campaigning,” the Delhi BJP chief said.