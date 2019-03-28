Oil firms may feel the pinch as dividend payouts rise

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

With the government increasing its reliance on the oil and gas sector as a source of revenue over the years, dividend payments and share buybacks are making a comeback in the oil and gas space with several state-run firms declaring substantial dividends in fiscal year 2018-2019. The most recent was Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) second interim dividend announced last week.

In a recent stock exchange filing, ONGC said its board approved an interim dividend of `1 per equity share and fixed March 27 as the date for determining which shareholders would be eligible for the payout.

The petro-sector explorer had initially resisted a government demand for a second interim dividend, stating it did not have the surplus money after having declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share on February 14 and approving a Rs 4,022-crore share buyback.

Now however, ONGC’s total interim dividend in the current year, after the second interim dividend, will be Rs 8,021 crore, amounting to 35.4 per cent of its net profit for the April-December period. While its dividend payout ratio is still lower than 42.5 per cent for 2017-18, the final dividend, likely to be declared in Apr-May, could take the ratio higher.

Indian Oil corporation too has announced that it will give a second interim dividend of Rs 1,412 crore for the current fiscal. Last week, the IOC board approved the payment of Rs 1.50 per share of 15 per cent in a second interim dividend for 2018-19 to its shareholders. Other oil and gas majors too have declared substantial interim dividends during the fiscal year (see graph below).

Most of these oil companies are likely to maintain high dividend payments in FY20 too, and rating agencies expect high shareholder returns to increase their aggregate borrowings and constrain their credit profiles. “High dividend payments will stress the refiners’ credit metrics at a time when refining margins have weakened and capital spending is high.

We expect the regional refining margin, which has weakened significantly since June 2018, to meaningfully improve only in the second half of 2019,” said Vikas Halan, senior vice-president, Moody’s. However, upstream companies are expected to be better positioned than the refiners to maintain their credit quality, helped by relatively high oil prices and no fuel subsidy sharing.

Overall, as many as six public sector enterprises across segments have distributed a higher share of their profits as dividend to shareholders this year as compared to the previous year to aid the government in meeting its ambitious `80,000 crore divestment target for the current financial year. Last week, the finance ministry had announced that it has achieved this target.

Increasing dividend payouts and share buybacks will also hinder the companies’ ability to plan for higher capital expenditure in the next few years. For instance, Coal India’s high dividend payout ratio may have a bearing on the company’s capex plan as it “will have to incur annual capex of Rs 12,000-15,000 crore over the next two years for expanding production and evacuation capability and maintain off-take growth of 5 per cent year on year,” pointed out Edelweiss.

Similarly, Power Grid, among the six companies that have recorded a rise in dividend payout ratio in the current fiscal, has already decided to scale down its capital spending.

According to a recent research note by ICICI Securities, Power Grid has significantly scaled down its capital expenditure outlay for 2019-20 to Rs 18,000 crore from Rs 25,000 crore for the current financial year. The figure in 2017-18 was around Rs 26,000 crore.

The brokerage also expects lower capital expenditure would bring down compound annual growth in the company’s net profit to 12 per cent for 2019-20, from 14 per cent earlier.