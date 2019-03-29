All projects sans approvals should be stopped, says EC

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No development work is to be allowed in the national capital even if it is in the process of being implemented, said a letter issued by Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to all the head of departments of the Delhi government. The stern directive has been issued in keeping with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is already in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the letter which was released from the CEO’s office, many complaints have been received from the people citing development work in progress with necessary clearances. Even the EC office has been drawn to many such cases where work was started without seeking prior approval of the poll panel. As per rules laid down by the poll panel with regard to implementation of projects by government agencies, only projects which started after securing the necessary clearances and before the model code of conduct came into effect, could be continued.

“Many a time, when people sense that elections are round the corner, they dump construction material right before the announcement of poll dates. They later claim to have not violated the model code. However, in reality, they do this deliberately without getting necessary approvals for the project concerned,” a senior Delhi government official said.

Following the EC directive, all work which are being implemented without necessary approvals would be deemed ‘new work’ and brought to a halt. They will held as violation of the model code, which came into effect on March 10.

