An institute built on ideals

By Express News Service

“Banasthali Vidyapith is an institution that teaches how to be patient, how to debate, gives all students a sense of privilege, and a sense of serving the society.

I am amazed to see the beautiful amalgamation of women’s education, values, Indian culture and ethos, technology and advanced infrastructure in this world’s largest fully residential university,”said Prof V S Chauhan, Chairperson, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) while addressing a huge gathering of staff and students on the occasion of 83rd Annual Function of Banasthali Vidyapith on March 23. Chauhan added, “Panchmukhi Shiksha, the ideology behind women’s education in this institution, has played a pivotal role in helping the students to realise their potential.”