Home Cities Delhi

An institute built on ideals

“Banasthali Vidyapith is an institution that teaches how to be patient, how to debate, gives all students a sense of privilege, and a sense of serving the society.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

“Banasthali Vidyapith is an institution that teaches how to be patient, how to debate, gives all students a sense of privilege, and a sense of serving the society.

I am amazed to see the beautiful amalgamation of women’s education, values, Indian culture and ethos, technology and advanced infrastructure in this world’s largest fully residential university,”said Prof V S Chauhan, Chairperson, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) while addressing a huge gathering of staff and students on the occasion of 83rd Annual Function of Banasthali Vidyapith on March 23. Chauhan added, “Panchmukhi Shiksha, the ideology behind women’s education in this institution, has played a pivotal role in helping the students to realise their potential.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp