Delhi: Cleric alleges extortion threats by Waqf Board

The demand for security came days after an active member of Save waqf Movement Shabbar aidi was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday morning outside his residence in Ghaziabad.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shia Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi and other members of Anjuman-e-Haideri trust on Thursday complained to Delhi Commissioner of Police against threats of extortion by Waqf Board, headed by Congress’ Ahmed Patel, and sought protection. 

Anjuman-e-Haideri informed the police chief that they got possession of Karbala Jor Bagh Waqf land worth thousands of crore pursuant to an arbitration award from the members of the Waqf Board.
The trust said, “numerous complaints have been regularly made to various authorities including Lodhi Colony Police Station”.

The complaint said that after the land was handing over to the trust on March 7 this year, “veiled threats have been regularly extended by the members of Waqf Land Mafia and their other coherts to the office bearers, members, and supporters associated with the Free Karbala Jor Bagh Land Movement that everybody associated with dispossessing the mafia from the Karbala land will be killed or eliminated...”
The trust has also requested for the protection of its office bearers.

The demand for security came days after an active member of Save waqf Movement Shabbar aidi was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday morning outside his residence in Ghaziabad.“The brutal murder requires in-depth and thorough investigation by a specialised investigting agency to go to the root of this deep rooted conspiiracy which appears to be a design to frighten and threaten the leaders, lawyers and participants ofSave Waqf Movement,” the trust said.

