Delhi man duped of lakhs by Nigerian national on Facebook

In a shocking incident, a Delhi-based businessman has been duped of Rs 5.9 lakh by a Nigerian national.

Published: 29th March 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 12:34 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a Delhi-based businessman has been duped of Rs 5.9 lakh by a Nigerian national, who allegedly befriended him on Facebook while posing as a London-based woman, police said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Ogbondo Ifeanyi Henrey, 35, was arrested when a team of crime branch raided his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Devli on Wednesday.

"The accused duped a Delhi based businessman, Sanjay Banerjee to the tune of Rs 5.90 lakhs after posing as a woman from London, Ms Holly David on Facebook. He used to send friend request to various people previously by using the same modus operandi," Additional Commissioner of Police AK Singla said.

"Banerjee told cops that one Holly David claimed to be resident of UK became his friend on Facebook in January 2017. They were in regular touch on Facebook messenger and Whatsapp. She also sent photos, which later found to be of a London-based female model," Singla added.

Holly David expressed her love desire and honey-trapped the victim, the ACP informed.

"She also told him that she would visit India to meet him in February 2017...On February 6, Banerjee received a call, wherein the caller posed himself as a custom officer from Mumbai told him that Holly David was in his custody and she had to pay Rs 55,000 for custom clearance," the ACP said.

Banerjee later transferred Rs 5.90 lakh from his bank account to the alleged person's account in three installments. However, the accused continued to demand more money. Banerjee, being suspected of falling in trap of an organised gang, refused to pay and complained to police, Singla told mediapersons.

"21 sim cards, two laptops, two routers and five debit cards that he used while perpetrating crime, were recovered from his possession," police said, adding that it was found that the accused along with his accomplice, Viveinlly, with whom he was in a live-in relationship, had cheated several others.

