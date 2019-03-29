Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police probing Religare Finvest charges against former promoters

The complainant alleges in the FIR that the Singh brothers, in collusion with co-accused, had orchestrated the financial scam in or around 2016.

Published: 29th March 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

For representational purpose (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Economics Offence Wing of Delhi Police has booked Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoters of Religare Enterprises Ltd on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust, a police officer said on Friday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday following the complaint by Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) against the warring Singh brothers, REL's former CMD Sunil Godhwani and N.K. Ghosal, a stock broker and associate of Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The complainant has alleged that the company and its subsidiary Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) have been cheated and its properties worth "hundreds of crores have been misappropriated, siphoned off and diverted through a labyrinth of financial transactions."

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered "on the complaint of Religare Finvest (RFL) that Malvinder M. Singh, Shivinder M. Singh and others having control on REL, put RFL in poor financial condition by disbursing loans to entities controlled by them causing loss of Rs 2,397 crore to RFL", the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)of Delhi Police said in a tweet.

"We have registered an FIR and are probing the case as its now at a preliminary stage," an EOW officer said.

The complainant alleges in the FIR that the Singh brothers, in collusion with co-accused, had "orchestrated the financial scam in or around 2016".

It also accuses the two brothers of hatching "a well thought out and organised criminal conspiracy by which a financial scam of huge magnitude has been effected (sic)."

The complainant has sought tracing and restitution of its properties.

Singh brothers were promoters of REL till February 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Religare Finvest Delhi Police Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp