By Express News Service

Fabindia has partnered with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of VIVO IPL 2019. Fabindia will style anchors, experts and commentators across all feeds on all match days on the Maruti Suzuki Cricket Live show.VIVO IPL 2019, goes live till May 12.

This season, which is the 12th, Star Sports is targeting a TV reach across sports and movie channels, and will have feeds across eight Indian languages.