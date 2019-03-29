Green tribunal orders cleaning of Noida’s clogged storm water drains  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and other authorities concerned to take immediate steps to control pollution of Noida’s storm water drains, which serve as a link between Yamuna and Hindon rivers and make them congestion-free.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said discharge of any effluent in drains is an offence under the provisions of the Water Act, 1974, and the Rules under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The NGT also said that in view of the seriousness of the violations, which are affecting public health at large, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority CEO “may remain present in person with the compliance affidavit on July 5”.“Action is required on the part of authorities to prevent and remedy such pollution to enforce right of citizens to clean environment. Polluters are to be made accountable as per law. Inaction of the authorities is also actionable by way of disciplinary and punitive action,” the bench said.

It directed the petitioner to furnish a set of papers on the issue to the authorities within a week.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Monika Srivastava, who alleged that several storm water drains, meeting Hindon and Yamuna rivers, remain chocked due to unchecked dumping of garbage, untreated sewage and discharge of effluent.

“The drains do not have requisite flow and the same are not duly maintained by authorities,” the plea said. The petitioner submitted photographs in support of his allegation that the drains were not being cleaned.

