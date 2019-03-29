Home Cities Delhi

Green tribunal orders cleaning of Noida’s clogged storm water drains  

It directed the petitioner to furnish a set of papers on the issue to the authorities within a week.

Published: 29th March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and other authorities concerned to take immediate steps to control pollution of Noida’s storm water drains, which serve as a link between Yamuna and Hindon rivers and make them congestion-free.
A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said discharge of any effluent in drains is an offence under the provisions of the Water Act, 1974, and the Rules under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The NGT also said that in view of the seriousness of the violations, which are affecting public health at large, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority CEO “may remain present in person with the compliance affidavit on July 5”.“Action is required on the part of authorities to prevent and remedy such pollution to enforce right of citizens to clean environment. Polluters are to be made accountable as per law. Inaction of the authorities is also actionable by way of disciplinary and punitive action,” the bench said.

It directed the petitioner to furnish a set of papers on the issue to the authorities within a week.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Monika Srivastava, who alleged that several storm water drains, meeting Hindon and Yamuna rivers, remain chocked due to unchecked dumping of garbage, untreated sewage and discharge of effluent.

“The drains do not have requisite flow and the same are not duly maintained by authorities,” the plea said. The petitioner submitted photographs in support of his allegation that the drains were not being cleaned.   
With PTI inputs

‘Discharge of effluent an offence’
A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said discharge of any effluent in drains is an offence under the provisions of the Water Act, 1974, and the Rules under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Monika Srivastava

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Noida storm water drains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp