Home Cities Delhi

‘I would choose my cats over a human any day’

 When  one of our friends had kittens delivered by his cat, he offered my husband and me to take her in, and we happily did.

Published: 29th March 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Pratiksha Kataria Ahuja 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When one of our friends had kittens delivered by his cat, he offered my husband and me to take her in, and we happily did. JLO Kataria Ahuja is a doll-faced Persian cat and is six years old, who loves sleeping by my side in the afternoons when I take a nap. When she sees me upset, she starts walking around me in circles and meows constantly. I just love how she gets to know that I am sad.

Caption

In the beginning, I felt she was lonely when we were not at home. So we adopted another cat to give her company, my second baby Cleo Kataria Ahuja, an Indie cat. When I had a baby, I was worried how they would get along, but before I knew, Cleo and Saishaa, my daughter became best friends.

Similarly, my husband was a little worried before getting a pet, but a week after we got JLO, they became close. He loves her to bits, and for people who want to get a pet, you should know that it’s like having a baby.

My third baby, Kisna Kataria Ahuja, is a Tom cat who is also a stray. We found him on the road when he was just 30 days old. During my pregnancy, he saved me from a fall by jumping in front of me and splashing water which had come inside from the rain. The lights were off and I was lucky I didn’t slip. While I was pregnant, all my three cats would sleep around me and I hear them purr.

It was as if they were sending good vibes and positivity to my baby even before she came into the world. They are still very protective and loving to her, and my daughter loves them like her siblings and is growing up to be a compassionate human being, thanks to them.

JLO, Cloe and Kisna fall asleep around her when she sleeps. It’s so nice to see them growing up together. I will be grateful to all three of them for the rest of my life.I love all animals and can’t bear any injustice on any, that’s why, I only buy products that are animal cruelty-free. Moreover, I feel everyone should adopt not shop as these little souls need a loving home. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JLO Kataria Ahuja Cats Pet parents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp