Inspired by the beauty and aesthetics of the tulip flower

By Express News Service

With winter behind us, it is time to look forward to the new trends that will dominate the summer season. Adding to the fun is Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ)recently launched collection, Tulips, inspired by the grace of the tulip flower.

The Tulips collection is a renaissance to the rose-cut, with a clever mix of modernity and classic overlays, ideally suited for the woman of today. Rose-cut diamond was first made famous in the 16th century and today using the latest technology, the collection is conceptualised and crafted at VBJ Creative Centre.

The charm of the rose-cut diamonds of the Tulips collection has been accentuated by the characteristics of the marquise and round-brilliance cut. It will transform the jewellery-buying into a soulful experience for jewellery connoisseurs.

Talking about the collection, Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers said, “Tulips is the fifth signature collection from VBJ. This collection is perfect for the Indian skin palette and will surely raise the bar for a novel trend this year. Our in-house creative team had come out with this design after understanding the taste of today’s evolved and well-travelled customers.”The collection is available online at Vummidi.com