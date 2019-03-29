Plea challenges probe in Bihar shelter case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday against an alleged attempt by the CBI to protect the real culprits in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case and for not pressing for harsher charges against the accused.

Terming the CBI’s probe as hogwash, Nivedita Jha, on whose petition the top court had ordered the CBI investigation, filed a fresh plea demanding a thorough probe into the charges of murder, gang-rape and exploitation and the identification of people who either visited the homes or were sent the minor victims.

The plea stated that the CBI filed its charge sheet on December 18 under various provisions of the IPC and POCSO but left out severe charges of murder and gang rape. The case pertains to 44 girls who used to reside at the state-run shelter home.