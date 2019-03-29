Rani begins shooting for Mardaani 2

By Express News Service

Rani Mukerji commenced shoot for Mardaani 2 on Wednesday. The much-awaited sequel is directed by debutant Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 2 will mark the return of Rani as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, a top female cop in the Mumbai Police force.“Mardaani will always remain extremely close to my heart. Gopi has written an extraordinary script (for the sequel),” Rani had earlier said.

In Mardaani, released in 2014, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin played the role of a ruthless child trafficker locking horns with Roy. This time too the villain is described as a 21-year-old ‘cold, merciless man with no empathy or fear of God’.