Home Cities Delhi

Rani begins shooting for Mardaani 2

Rani  Mukerji commenced shoot for Mardaani 2 on Wednesday.

Published: 29th March 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Rani  Mukerji commenced shoot for Mardaani 2 on Wednesday. The much-awaited sequel is directed by debutant Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 2 will mark the return of Rani as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, a top female cop in the Mumbai Police force.“Mardaani will always remain extremely close to my heart. Gopi has written an extraordinary script (for the sequel),” Rani had earlier said.

In Mardaani, released in 2014, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin played the role of a ruthless child trafficker locking horns with Roy. This time too the villain is described as a 21-year-old ‘cold, merciless man with no empathy or fear of God’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mardanni Rani Mukherjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp