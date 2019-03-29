Home Cities Delhi

Sir Gangaram Hospital joins Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

The hospital signed a pact with the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Health Ministry for empanelment in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 

By Express News Service

SIR Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday became the first 700-bed high capacity multi-speciality hospital from the national capital to join the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). 

The hospital signed a pact with the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Health Ministry for empanelment in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.  “Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has become the first 700-bed high capacity multi-speciality tertiary care hospital from Delhi to join Ayushman Bharat . Many more will follow soon,” NHA CEO Dr Indu Bhushan Bhushan said. With agency inputs

