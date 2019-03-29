Sir Gangaram Hospital joins Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

By Express News Service

SIR Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday became the first 700-bed high capacity multi-speciality hospital from the national capital to join the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The hospital signed a pact with the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Health Ministry for empanelment in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has become the first 700-bed high capacity multi-speciality tertiary care hospital from Delhi to join Ayushman Bharat . Many more will follow soon,” NHA CEO Dr Indu Bhushan Bhushan said. With agency inputs