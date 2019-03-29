Home Cities Delhi

Toyota Mobility Foundation set to expand last mile connectivity programme to four more cities

 According to the foundation, it is currently in the process to finalise the four new cities.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After facilitating and deliberating ideas expressed by budding entrepreneurs on improving last mile connectivity in three cities — Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi (currently in last leg) — the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) on Friday said that they have plans to work in four more cities to improve the accessibility and usage of metro transits. 

 According to the foundation, it is currently in the process to finalise the four new cities. “Unless people are connected to metros from their homes, it is very difficult to push them to use public transport. We are taking ideas from entrepreneurs and other stakeholders on how to tackle the problem and provide monetary assistance to the best of ideas through the Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP) Challenge,” Prasanna Ganesh, Program Director, Toyota Mobility Foundation told TNIE.

The solution, according to Ganesh, ranges from integration of fares to providing shared-mobility via use of data and technology, and is different for different locations.Adding that connectivity issues in India are largely associated with the slow growth of infrastructure, Ganesh said that implementation of their ideas has shown positive results. “By deploying two and four-wheeler rental and ride sharing solutions in a few Bengaluru metro stations, we witnessed a significant increase in load capacity of metros. Subsequently, authorities had to increase frequency level of metros,” he said. 

MF has plans to increase its presence in more Bengaluru metro stations by investing more in ideas and turning them into viable business operations. Ganesh said that while they have received immense support from local authorities, they still need to do more in creating behavioral awareness among passengers.

“Delhi, for example, does not have the highest number of vehicles per kilometer radius but is more congested than many other global cities. Besides providing last-mile connectivity solutions, putting a firm law in place and creating a civic sense among people can significantly improve the city’s transportation system,” Ganesh said.

Toyota Mobility Foundation

