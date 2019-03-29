Home Cities Delhi

Tweet on indelible ink’ removed 

The EC has now asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR into the matter under a section of the Indian Penal Code which deals with cases where efforts are made to create fear in the minds of the people.

Published: 29th March 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter Twitter logo Twitter bird

Social media company Twitter (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twitter has brought down a tweet questioning ingredients of the indelible ink used to mark voters and having the potential of creating confusion in the minds of people following a complaint from the Election Commission. The EC has now asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR into the matter under a section of the Indian Penal Code which deals with cases where efforts are made to create fear in the minds of the people.

On Tuesday, the commission wrote to Twitter, saying its team has identified “mischievous” and “misleading fake news” which should immediately be brought down. Once the post was brought down by the social media platform, the poll panel asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district to probe the case.

In a letter to the police, the poll panel said the tweet “appears deliberately intended to cause mischief and mislead the voters, specially (those) belonging to a particular community”.With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter Indelible ink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp