Tweet on indelible ink’ removed 

NEW DELHI: Twitter has brought down a tweet questioning ingredients of the indelible ink used to mark voters and having the potential of creating confusion in the minds of people following a complaint from the Election Commission. The EC has now asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR into the matter under a section of the Indian Penal Code which deals with cases where efforts are made to create fear in the minds of the people.

On Tuesday, the commission wrote to Twitter, saying its team has identified “mischievous” and “misleading fake news” which should immediately be brought down. Once the post was brought down by the social media platform, the poll panel asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district to probe the case.

In a letter to the police, the poll panel said the tweet “appears deliberately intended to cause mischief and mislead the voters, specially (those) belonging to a particular community”.With agency inputs