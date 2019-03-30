Home Cities Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party manifesto by end of April

The national capital votes on May 12 to elect seven MPs.

30th March 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party plans to release its manifesto by the end of next month with a focus on issues related to women’s safety, health and education, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.
 Stepping up its campaign for full statehood for the Union Territory, the Aam Aadmi Party has set up a “war room” at its headquarters, which has been connected with “war rooms” in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi.

Rai said the focus of the manifesto would be on issues related to women’s safety, health and education.
A member of the manifesto team said they had been asked to come up within a week with the core issues related to the three topics. Rai said preparations for the polls were in full swing and the party was trying to establish direct contact with the people at the grassroots level.

On the AAP’s central “war room”, Rai, the party’s Delhi convener, said one of the foremost tasks of the team at the central office was to seek daily progress reports from all seven constituencies. This work is monitored round the clock by a 20-member core team which keeps an eye on the volunteers given functional responsibilities in shifts.

