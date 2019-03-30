AAP writes to EC over poll code violation by PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday wrote to the Election Commission alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in an interview was in violation of the model code of conduct.

In a letter to the EC, Mohammed Irsad from the AAP legal cell alleged that Modi’s use of the name of Varthaman, “in a recent interview with an intention to obtain political gain is in complete violation of the Model Code of Conduct.”

“I would urge the EC to take cognisance of the violation by the highest public functionary of the country, the Prime Minister himself, and take appropriate action as per law,” the letter said.

The letter said the EC had given specific instructions against the use of photographs of defence personnel or any reference to the armed forces during the election campaign or otherwise.

In another letter, AAP candidate and party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta wrote to the EC over the problems faced by the party while campaigning in Delhi. “For the last seven days, we’ve not been able get the CEO’s permission for an e-rickshaw with LCD display and loudspeaker,” Gupta wrote.