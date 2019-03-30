Home Cities Delhi

Apps spreading lies, BJP complains to Election Commission

In its letter to the Election Commission, the party said advertisements on the apps were ‘being created and shared with an intention to create a disinformation campaign against our party’.

Published: 30th March 2019 10:12 AM

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has written to the Election Commission to initiate action against interference in the process of general elections by ‘Chinese social media applications on Facebook’ that are attempting to create misinformation about the party.

Citing a media report on some political ads by an app being taken down by Facebook, the party said the app, owned by a Chinese firm, ‘has been a known hub for fake news content’.

“It is known that such platforms, which do not have a significant presence in the country, are known to be hubs for problematic content, including child pornography, fake news and other such content,” said the complaint written by Neelkant Bakshi, co-incharge, media, social media, and IT.

Seeking legal action against the app, the communiqué to the EC said, “Through our own members, we have found that this app has also sent notifications and uploaded posts from their official hands to users with highly problematic content that could be viewed as spreading hate, enmity against certain communities in India”.

