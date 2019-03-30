BJP plans high-voltage, star-studded campaign in Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is planning a star-studded campaign for the upcoming elections for seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is planning a star-studded campaign for the upcoming elections for seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital. It has decided to involve popular Bhojpuri film and television actors such as Amrapali Dubey, Shubhi Sharma, Akshara Singh, and Sweta Tiwari along with some Mumbai-based film stars to bolster its campaign.

A senior party functionary privy to the development said the singer-cum-dancer from Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary, who was in the news recently after reports pertaining to her joining the Congress surfaced, might campaign for the BJP in Delhi.

“We are in touch with several film and TV stars, who may canvass for the party in Delhi. We will inform you accordingly,” said Manoj Tiwari, chief of Delhi BJP.

The move, particularly engaging Bhojpuri artistes, is aimed at wooing the around 40 lakh poorvanchli voters—migrants from eastern UP and Bihar—mostly living unauthorised and resettlement colonies in pockets across the city.Tiwari, a Member of Parliament from the northeast Delhi seat, is himself a Bhojpuri singer and actor.

Justifying the party’s decision to bring professionals from the film and television industry for electioneering, the BJP leader said that the stars, especially those from the Bhojpuri film industry, had huge fan followings and inspiring stories to tell. “Film and TV people are impressed with the functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies. They are keen to associate themselves with the BJP. However, our star campaigner is Modiji, who will be addressing at least two rallies in coming weeks,” said another leader of Delhi BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced the names of its 15 star campaigners. The list of AAP’s star campaigners includes the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior party leaders.

A Delhi Congress leader said the party had not finalised its star campaigners in Delhi yet.“We will raise issues of national importance and try to connect with the common man. This will be our focus. Our senior leaders will campaign for our candidates in Delhi, he said.

