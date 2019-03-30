Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Jilted policeman arrested for killing ex-girlfriend, lover

Published: 30th March 2019

By PTI

GHAZIABAD:  A Delhi policeman allegedly shot dead a couple at a temple here, apparently because the woman had ended her relationship with him, police said Saturday.

Dinesh, assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Traffic Police, and his accomplice Pintoo were arrested, days after the bodies of Preeti, 32, and her fiancé Surendra, 26, were found in a temple in 'Sai Upwan' near the Hindan river, they said.

An FIR was lodged by the girl's father Pramod Kumar, DIG Upendra Agarwal.

The police zeroed in on Dinesh as the main suspect after reports of Preeti and him being in a relationship surfaced.

Later, the police examined CCTV footage and conducted electronic surveillance in the area.

A week ago, Preeti had changed her mobile number and stopped meeting Dinesh, officials said.

After coming to know of Surendra and Preeti's relationship, Dinesh planned to kill them, police said.

On March 25, Dinesh and his friend Pintoo followed the couple's two-wheeler when they were on their way to the Sai temple in 'Sai Upvan', officials said.

When the couple came out of the temple, Dinesh had a heated argument with them and in a fit of anger shot them, officials said.

Police have recovered a 9 mm service pistol, three live cartridges and the car which was used in committing the crime, they said.

