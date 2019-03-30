Home Cities Delhi

Delhi will get nothing by making Modi or Rahul PM: Kejriwal

Accusing the Centre of creating hurdles to Delhi's development, the AAP leader said he faced obstructions at various stages to get clearances from the Central government.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the BJP and the Congress had done nothing for Delhi and the residents of the national capital would not gain anything by voting for them.

Addressing a rally at Okhla, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pitting different communities against each other and urged the people not to commit the “mistake” of bringing him back to power.

“Modi destroyed the communal harmony in our society. He poisoned the minds of the people. Don’t commit the mistake of bringing him back,” he said.

“Let us handle Delhi Police and you (PM) take care of Pakistan. You are not able to handle Pakistan, how can you be expected to handle Delhi Police?” Kejriwal said, without elaborating.

Accusing the Centre of creating hurdles to Delhi’s development, the AAP leader said he faced obstructions at various stages to get clearances from the Central government.

“Delhi would get nothing by making Congress president Rahul Gandhi prime minister or re-electing Narendra Modi. Their parties did nothing for the national capital but just led to its people” Kejriwal said.
He said the people of Delhi paid `1.5 lakh crore as income tax and received only `325 crore from the Centre. “Why should we pay so much and get so less in return? What have Delhiites done to the Central government to deserve this? The situation is similar to the time before India got independence. First the British looted us, now the Central government is looting us,” Kejriwal said.

“Just for political rivalry, PM Modi stopped development work for the common man of Delhi. The last time you voted for him, but this time do not vote for him. Otherwise he will not let me work for development,” he added.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the Lok Sabha election on the agenda of getting full statehood for Delhi.

Maa Bhavani in poll fray

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced that a transgender person will contest on the party’s ticket from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The main rivals of Mahamandleshwar Maa Bhavani, head of Transgender Akhara, will be BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Shyamcharan Gupta of SP.

