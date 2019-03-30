From a choreographer to a body percussionist

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

He happens to be the country’s first body percussionist who despite hailing from a humble background has made it big as an internationally acclaimed choreographer. Meet Udaipur-born Bharat Verma who has been mastering the craft for seven years and recently performed in the third season of The Voice on small screen. Verma is also the founder and director of Heartbeaters Dance Studio. We had a chat with Verma…

Early life

Verma grew up in a lower-middle-class family in Udaipur. His father, a domestic staff member of an IAS officer, wanted him to become a medical representative. “When I took to dance, he was not too happy with my decision. I had learnt various dance forms watching videos and other sources during my early adolescent years. After I failed thrice in class 12, I dedicated my entire time and energy towards practicing dance and began choreographing weddings in my hometown,” shares Verma.

Interest in body percussion

His tryst with dance and choreography led Verma on the path of body percussion. As luck would have it, The Vanaver Caravan, a Hudson Valley-based non-profit organisation that performs original, world dance and music, both locally and internationally, arrived in Udaipur one day to perform body percussion. This was where Verma met them and got invited to USA. Since then he has travelled to the country every year in his quest for greener pastures and taught Bollywood and Rajasthani folk. “My interest in body percussion surged as the rhythmic musical dance form is unique, challenging, expressive and high-octane. I learnt body percussion from The Vanaver Caravan and later, introduced Indian styles into this form by incorporating my own techniques and ideas,” says Verma.

Acceptance of body percussion

“One would be naïve to assume the journey of any artist is nonchalant. I have had my fair share of adversity and glory alike but when I am on the dance floor, all worries get suspended for that time,” avers Verma, adding it is too early to predict the acceptance of body percussion in India. “When musical geniuses like AR Rahman sir and Adnan Sami sir perform and engage in the art form like they did on The Voice, it shows our country’s potential. I have faith collaborative efforts in the form of movies, dance shows, music videos and dance academies will contribute in making body percussion a mainstay in Indian dance culture,” says the artiste hopefully.

His dance studio, Heartbeaters

The name Heartbeaters was coined by Verma’s elder brother, Raj. Initially, it was the name of Verma’s dance troupe but later the studio was named the same. “The first time I taught dance was in Udaipur in 2014. Since then, I have coached over 50,000 students across the world,” Verma shares. It was tough to begin with as most parents did not want to send their kids for dance classes. Moreover, most youngsters were unaware of various dance forms. But things have changed now.

Definition of a body percussionist

“A body percussionist must have complete focus, stamina and heaps of energy as he/ she must beat different parts of his/ her body to create rhythms in perfect tempo. Before getting on stage, the adrenaline that runs through my veins exhilarates me too. This energy passes onto the audience, leaving them awestruck and mesmerized,” says Verma.

What’s up for future?

I do not picture myself a decade or two down the line as no one can predict future. I believe in Power of Now. If you ask me about my plans regarding immediate future then my aim is to perform body percussion for both national and international events while showcasing my own twists of the dance form. I also envisage to expand my studio to other Indian cities.