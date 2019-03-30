Hop in to enjoy eight kinds of coffee

By Express News Service

Enjoy the delicious cuisine from Italy and Mexico while sitting right here in Gurugram. The IT city is now home to a new Tex-Mex café, Pablo: The Food Cartel.

So, hop in with your friends or carry your favorite book to enjoy some me-time with yourself and indulge in an array of scrumptious food and great variety of desserts. On the offer are Flourless chicken pizza, Bacon wrapped Artichoke, Arancini, Fluffy omelet, Soba noodles salad, Pesto Risotto and Arancini, Panna Cotta, Blue Berry Mascarpone Cheese Cake and Opera among others.

Along with delectable Mexican and Italian delicacies, the café also serves eight types of coffee from eight different countries like Mexico, Nicaragua, Colombia, Kenya, Panama, Brazil, Ethiopia, Gungegiri. And this is its USP as well.

Brain child of sister duo Priyanshi & Sanchita Dhir, the café has a seating capacity of 40 people and is divided into two sets, ground floor and mezzanine floor. The interiors of the place are classy with mood changing and bright yellow lights. It offers a variety of seating options from high tables and chairs to tyre couches with low tables. “Pablo is not just any other café, it’s an experience we want you to feel,” says Priyanshi, an ad producer, who works in Mumbai. “Coming from the family of caterers, our parents always wanted to open a café chain which provides unique dining experience with focus on cuisine which is not usually found amongst café menu. This is for them,” she says.