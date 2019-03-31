Earth Hour: Power discoms save 258 MW in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The power distribution companies in the national capital saved 258 megawatt (MW) of electricity during sixty minutes of the Earth Hour observed on Saturday night.

Government and private institutions, as well as people, kept their electric appliances switched off during the Earth Hour observed from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

The two BSES discoms managed to save 161 MW power during the hour, said a BSES spokesperson.

The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited saved 92 MW while the BSES Yamuna Power Limited saved 69 MW electricity during the Earth Hour, he said.

The two discoms supply power to major portion of the city.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) supplying to North and north-west Delhi areas saved 98 MW electricity during Earth Hour, a company spokesperson said.

"Lakhs of consumers and Several RWAs in our area joined us in the campaign and switched off lights during the Hour which resulted in a saving of 98 MW. I thank them for their participation in this global combat climate change Initiative," said Sanjay Banga, CEO of TPDDL.

Last year, the TPDDL had saved 70 MW power during the Earth Hour.