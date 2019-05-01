‘AAP raising full statehood plank to hide failures’

Home Cities Delhi

He claimed that the biggest reason for failing on promises was the AAP’s politics of obstruction.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A BJP-affiliated think tank on Tuesday brought out a report in which it claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was raising the issue of full statehood for Delhi only to hide its own failures. 

The AAP had not delivered on 67 of the 70 promises made ahead of the 2015 Assembly elections, it asserted. Full statehood for Delhi is AAP’s central plank for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Despite repeated attempts, AAP leaders did not respond to the claims.

Public Policy Research Centre’s Director Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is also a BJP vice-president, termed the 2015 AAP manifesto as “a tale of betrayal” and accused the ruling party, which presented itself as a party for change by ridiculing others, of hampering the cause of democratic reforms in Delhi.

“The AAP dispensation failed to deliver on 67 out of the 70 promises it made before the Assembly elections and mislead the people on the other three promises such as One Rank, One Pension (OROP) which are out of its purview,” Sahasrabuddhe said, after releasing the review report on the implementation of the AAP’s 2015 manifesto.  “It (the full statehood demand) is merely an excuse for not fulfilling his (Kejriwal) responsibilities.”

“The key promise of the Jan Lokpal Bill remains in the doldrums. Ironically, Kejriwal has himself removed the internal Lokpal of the party Admiral L Ramdas.”If Kejriwal was serious about the subject, Sahasrabuddhe said, the AAP chief should have build consensus on this issue by taking the Opposition into confidence and approached the country’s top leadership such as the prime minister. 

He claimed that the biggest reason for failing on promises was the AAP’s politics of obstruction. “It not only created an atmosphere of pessimism among the people, but also stalled implementation of important welfare schemes like the Ayushman Bharat.”Sumeet Bhasin, the centre’s another director, alleged that work has started on only five per cent of the schools whereas the AAP government claims to have built 500 schools. 

“It (the govt) disbursed loans to a negligible number of students in the national capital and 50 per cent of vacancies for teaching staff remain unfilled,” claimed the BJP vice president.The BJP-affiliated think tank’s report also questioned the AAP’s government claim of reducing electricity bills, alleging that minimum bill and fixed charges have increased in last four years. 

