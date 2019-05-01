Delhi Police arrests man for shooting friend while testing a pistol

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a man who injured his friend after accidentally shooting him while testing a pistol. The accused later misguided the local police by concocting a story that they were attacked by two bikers, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on April 24 when the accused, later identified as Paras Arora, informed the local police that he and his friend, Amir Khan, were attacked by two bike-borne youths near a school in Shalimar Bagh.

"The local police reached Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and registered a case of attempt to murder on the statement of injured Amir Khan who suffered bullet injury on his chest," said DCP Vijayanta Arya.