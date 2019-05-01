Sheila Dikshit blames AAP, BJP for sealing drives; promises to revoke them 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Campaigning in North East Delhi on Tuesday, Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit blamed the BJP and the AAP for woes of the people hit by sealing drives and promised to stop it if her party comes to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha election.Saying that she felt the “concern and anxiety” of women, being a mother and a housewife, Dikshit claimed that the sealing and demolition action has “ruined” lakhs of people in the city.

Dikshit, the Delhi Congress president, is pitted against her BJP counterpart and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari and AAP candidate Dilip Pandey, in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.“The BJP and the AAP only shed crocodile tears without taking prompt steps to stop the sealing and demolition drive,” she said during her campaigning in Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad, Durgapuri and other parts of the constituency.

The sealing drive was undertaken by BJP-ruled municipal corporations under the direction of a Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee in 2017, against violations of Delhi's Master Plan.

A large number of commercial establishments have faced action under the drive.

The BJP and the Congress have been hitting out at the ruling AAP in Delhi for not being able to pursue the sealing case effectively